NativeCoin (N8V) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $88,204.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,736,091 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

