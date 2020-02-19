Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00008165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia. Neblio has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $337,831.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006592 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,054,968 coins and its circulating supply is 15,449,729 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.