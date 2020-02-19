Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Camtek has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camtek by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Camtek by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

