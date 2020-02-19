Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 557,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in LiveRamp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 135,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,854,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

