Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 275.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,664 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after buying an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,707,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,034,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 19,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.62.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

