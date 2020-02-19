Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.