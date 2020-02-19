Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 5,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,116. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $389.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.