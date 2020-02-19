Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $80,423.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,423.00 and $21,147.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

