Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Stock Price

Media stories about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:PIR remained flat at $$3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($10.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 714.31% and a negative net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $358.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

