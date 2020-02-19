New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

