New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.36 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of CF Industries worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 1,202,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

