New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of New York Times worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cfra raised their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 232,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,868. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.