Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Newell Brands worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 414,708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

