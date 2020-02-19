NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Earnings Results

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.21-2.21 EPS.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 80,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXRT. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

