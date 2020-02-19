Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,038,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,644,960 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

