Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $15.06 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance and Cryptopia. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $292,293.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

