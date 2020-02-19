NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $81,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NGM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.