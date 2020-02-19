Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Nielsen worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

