Nima Kelly Sells 16,384 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58.

On Friday, November 29th, Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $24,238.05.

GDDY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

