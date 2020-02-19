Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.73

News headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s score:

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.