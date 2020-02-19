NIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $102,682.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43. Over the last week, NIX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,588.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.02734343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.16 or 0.04011440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00743953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00816813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00093061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00654469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

