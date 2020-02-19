Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 75,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,175. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 834,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.