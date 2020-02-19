Noranda Income Fund (NIF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.78.

Noranda Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide stable, monthly distributions. The Fund owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and its ancillary assets (the Processing Facility) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate purchased from mining operations, and sells refined zinc products to customers in the open market.

