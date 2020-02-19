Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million.

NAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 52,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

