NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,867 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.46. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,574. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $210,320.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,058.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,763 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

