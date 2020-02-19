NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,399 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,152,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 116,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,458. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

