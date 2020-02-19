NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 6,108 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,693. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.