NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $47,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 897,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.