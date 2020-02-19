NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 284,815 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 138,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

