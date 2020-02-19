NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 249,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,871. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

