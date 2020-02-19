NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,453 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 744,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

