NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,881. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97.

