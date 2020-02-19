NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. 134,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

