NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,389 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,341,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,255,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. 143,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

