NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,763 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,763 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Exelon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 203,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,940. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

