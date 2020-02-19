NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 395.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $1,692,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. 112,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

