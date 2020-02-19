NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 20,140 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

