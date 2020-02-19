NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 15,779,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $281.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.