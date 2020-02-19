NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 29,099 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corecivic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 99.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,067. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.