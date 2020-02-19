NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 91,451 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91,451 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,159,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 195,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,983. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

