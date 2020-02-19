NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,206,000 after buying an additional 117,260 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 405,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,641. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.