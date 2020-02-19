NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock worth $5,159,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 15,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,904. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

