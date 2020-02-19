Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOVT opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. Novanta has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $99.48.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

