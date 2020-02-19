NULS Market Capitalization Achieves $25.06 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, QBTC, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

