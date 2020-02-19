NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 158.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

