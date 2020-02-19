NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.06. The company had a trading volume of 624,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,734. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

