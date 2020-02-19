Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and $2.18 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 76.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006592 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, OKEx, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Indodax, Poloniex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

