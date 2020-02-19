Obyte Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.96 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Obyte has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $5,302.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $28.36 or 0.00278327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

