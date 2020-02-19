OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.59. 552,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.50. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.29.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

