Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from to in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 592,237 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 195,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.43.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

